Scream 6 Star Hypes Up Sequel's Throwback to Classic Scene From Franchise

Fans of the Scream franchise already have another movie in the series to look forward to very soon, and according to one star the untitled sixth movie in the series will feature multiple moments that throw back to the best of the series. Speaking on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, new franchise star Jenna Ortega was asked what she could share about the sequel, teasing the return of the chase sequence to the series. "Scream 6 I'm so, so excited about because there's a lot of good chase sequences," Ortega teased. "Kind of reminiscent of like in Scream 2, there's a chase between Gale and Ghostface through the lab. I feel like we have a lot of stuff like that this time around."

As viewers are perhaps well aware by now, the upcoming Scream 6 will be the first in the entire series to not include Neve Campbell reprising her role of Sydney Prescott. Fans have been devastated by this news but to her credit, Ortega says the iconic final girl's absence will be addressed, but there's also enough going on that you won't exactly have much tumne to miss her.

THIS IS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING TO HEAR 😭 #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/hmrbafcStt — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) November 14, 2022

"I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character," Ortega previously told Entertainment Tonight. "But I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost."

Other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on for hte sequel as well which recently hired Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well. As previously reported, Neve Campbell will not be back as Sydney Prescott, marking a first for the franchise.

The new Scream is currently slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2023.

(H/T CBR)