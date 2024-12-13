Scream 7 Adds Former Marvel Star (and Will They Be Ghostface?)

Scream 7 has added actress Mckenna Grace to its cast; Grace is best known for her role in the rebooted Ghostbusters franchise (Afterlife and Frozen Empire), as well as playing a young Carol Danvers in Marvel’s Captain Marvel movie. There is no word on who Mckenna Grace will be playing in the slasher film satire, but as with any Scream casting, there will be fan theories about whether or not she’ll be revealed as Ghostface – or at least one of the killers. It’ll be another notch in Mckenna Grace’s horror franchise belt, which already includes Ghostbusters, The Conjuring Universe release Annabelle Comes Home, The Bad Seed remake and its sequel, James Wan’s Malignant, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, and more.

Grace joins a confirmed cast that includes franchise star Neve Campbell making another comeback as Sidney Prescott.

Scream VII has had a winding path through development, originally slated to be a sequel to Scream VI, the second installment of a rebooted storyline following Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), the illegitimate daughter of the original Ghostface, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). After surviving a Ghostface resurgence in Woodsboro (during Scream V), Sam and her sister Tara moved to NYC with their surviving friends (the “Core Four”) so Tara could attend university. The Carpenter sisters were again targeted, this time by the family of one of the killers they dispatched in Scream V; they turned the tables, embracing their own dark bloodline and cutting down a father-son-daughter team of Ghostface killers in a brutal, bloody, final showdown. The epilogue of Scream VI teased Sam possibly slipping into her own murderous psychosis, after two rounds of killing killers, guided by the ghost of her dad.

Offscreen, Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 for posting some divisive commentary on the conflict in Gaza. Scream 6 directors Radio Silence, and Barrera’s co-star Jenna Ortega all walked after her firing, and Scream 7 has since been rebooted as a project that will return focus to Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Campbell returned for a limited cameo in Scream 5, but chose to skip Scream VI, with Sidney being written off as caring for her new family instead of coming to NYC.

Scream 7 has a mix of new cast members like Isabel May (1883) as Sidney’s daughter, while there are rumors in the air that Courtney Cox could once again return as Gale Rivers, and Patrick Dempsey could reprise his Scream 3 role as Sidney’s now-husband, detective Mark Kincaid.

Even Melissa Barrera has been unwilling to close the door completely on the idea of seeing Sam Carpenter make a comeback, if all parties can move on: “I’ve learned to never say never, but also a lot of things would have to happen for Sam to come back,” Barrera said earlier this year. “For now, next page, next chapter, and then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Scream 7 is in development.