Another Scream Fan-Favorite Character Could Be Returning for New Sequel

Scream 3 star Patrick Dempsey is open to returning to the iconic slasher franchise.

While he only appeared in a singular film in 2000 in a pretty crucial role, fans have been clamoring to see him return in recent years. He took on the role of Detective Mark Kincaid, a homicide detective investigating the Stab 3 murder victims. Throughout the film he grows closer to Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. They eventually went on a double date with Gale and Dewey at the end of the film after successfully surviving the Ghostface killer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is presumed to have went well considering he was alluded to being Sidney’s husband in the Scream reboot in 2022, however he hasn’t physically been seen since. In last year’s Scream VI, he is briefly mentioned as being in “hiding.” Campbell had notably not signed onto that film due to a dispute over her salary which forced her to walk away.

Meanwhile, Scream 7 has been met with a ton of controversy over the last year. While it should continue the story of the Carpenter sisters (played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera) who grapple with the fact that their father is literally Billy Loomis, at this current time it’s looking like they’ll be forced to return to their legacy characters. Barrera was fired for her pro-Palestine comments and Ortega dropped out due to “scheduling conflicts.” One person most definitely returning, however, is Campbell.

Is Patrick Dempsey Returning For Scream 7?

Her return could be the perfect opportunity to bring back Dempsey, especially with the small seeds being planted that he’s still out there somewhere in the universe. The Grey’s Anatomy star spoke on potentially returning to the franchise in a new interview with the Today show.

“I’m waiting on the script,” Dempsey said. “There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet, so, we’ll see what happens. But, Neve was actually on the show, she played my sister on Grey’s Anatomy, and then we worked together almost 26, 27 years ago. It was ’99, ’98, when we did that.”

“Yeah, I mean, you know, it’s always good to have a job,” Dempsey later admits about a potential franchise return. While it remains to be seen if Dempsey will put pen to paper, there is still a hold out from Courtney Cox who plays the iconic Gale Weathers as well. Cox has appeared in every single Scream film since she was introduced in Wes Craven’s 1996 film that kicked things off.

Scream 7 is slated to release in theaters in February 2026.



