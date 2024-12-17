Scream 7 Confirms Another Franchise Star Is Returning

It’s official, at least one member of the “Core Four” will be returning for Scream 7. According to a new report from Variety, Mason Gooding’s Chad Meeks-Martin will once again be going head-to-head with Ghostface; and if both Scream and Scream VI are any indication, he might end up getting stabbed a few times. Scream 7 is set to bring back OG franchise star Neve Campbell as Sydney Prescott, with fellow franchise vet Courteney Cox also in talks to return as Gale Weathers. Gooding’s previous co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are already confirmed to not be a part of the new film.

One thing that’s unclear about Scream 7, and with Gooding’s casting, is whether Jasmin Savoy Brown will be back as Chad’s sister, Mindy Meeks-Martin. That said, if he returns and she doesn’t it would be a little surprising. Every Scream movie needs its Randy, and she’s ably filled that role for two movies now. The same goes for Scream 4‘s Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). Panettiere came out of retirement for Scream VI and her character’s inclusion felt organic, so her exclusion from the seventh installment would seem like a major missed opportunity.

Who’s Who in Scream VII?

The seventh Scream movie has had the hardest time of the franchise reaching the finish line, which is saying something considering Scream 2 had a script leak and Scream 3 was ordered to tone down the violence in the wake of Columbine. Barrera and Ortega’s firing and departure, respectively, certainly made for major losses, but the final shot of Scream VI does feel like a natural conclusion to their arcs.

There was also the worrying element of losing the brilliant directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Fortunately, Kevin Williamson later signed on to direct the film (only his second following 1999’s Teaching Mrs. Tingle) after writing 1996’s Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4.

Isabel May, fresh off of Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923, will be playing Sidney Prescott’s oldest daughter, rumored to be named Tatum after Rose McGowan’s character in the original film. Joining her in the Scream 7 cast will be Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s McKenna Grace and her co-star in both of those films, Celeste O’Connor. Also set to appear is Gen V‘s Asa Germann and The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner.

Things are shaping up for Scream 7, which is a miracle for fans as it was starting to look like a lost cause. Previously the production looked especially grim once Christopher Landon, the initial replacement for Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, departed as director not long after receiving the gig. It will also long be debated whether Spyglass’ firing of Barrera was called for, but the studio also ran afoul of Campbell and they patched up the relationship in the end.

For now, we have a little over a year to wait until the film hits theaters. Will it retain the balance between franchise vets and newcomers that was nailed in Scream (2022) and in Scream VI? Or will it crumble under the weight of its own legacy and the pressure to live up not just to that duo, but the original films, as well?

Scream 7 is currently scheduled for release on February 27, 2026.