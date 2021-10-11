Scream First Look: Meet the New Teens Being Hunted by Ghostface

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment have released a handful of first look photos, giving fans a look at classic characters as well as the new teens squaring off with Ghostface in Scream, the latest installment of the franchise that launched with Wes Craven’s Scream in 1996. The photos include a first look at Dylan Minnette as “Wes,” a character named for Craven, who passed away in 2015. There’s also a shot of Jenna Ortega nearly perfectly replicating a shot from Drew Barrymore’s iconic Scream introduction. What else does the movie have to offer? Well, the photos aren’t exactly revealing. You will probably have to wait for the release of the trailer (likely later this week) to get a sense for who most of the characters are.

The images were released via Entertainment Weekly, where you can see a number of them, but you can check out a few cool ones below. Most of the cast get at least one shot in the photos, although it’s interesting that the original generation and the teens don’t seem to share much screen time if this is a good sampling of the movie at all.

Check a few of them out below:

In the vein of 2018’s Halloween, the upcoming Scream is not a reboot, even though it eschews the numbering scheme of the previous sequels and just takes the name of the 1996 original. Instead, it will be a sequel, featuring several members of the original cast, which reinvents the franchise in a way that will theoretically give it a chance to thrive after the disappointing box office returns of 2011’s Scream 4.

“This is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though,” returning star Courteney Cox said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely…it’s a new franchise. It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers for the new Scream movie, starring alongside other returning cast members Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film which also includes Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

The new Scream is scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.