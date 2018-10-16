‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Appearing in Season 3 of ‘Scream’ TV Series

As rumors swirl about the future of the Candyman series, original star Tony Todd revealed on Instagram last week that he’s crossing over into a new franchise and will appear in Season Three of Scream: The TV Series.

View this post on Instagram @tyga #Scream #seasonthree A post shared by Tony Todd (@tonytoddofficial) on Oct 12, 2018 at 8:15am PDT

The actor posted the above photo in which he posed alongside series star Tyga, using the hashtags #Scream and #SeasonThree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, this is only the latest detail about the third season of the series that causes more questions than offers answers in regards to when it will see the light of day.

The first two seasons of the series aired in 2015 and 2016, which also featured a two-part Halloween-themed special event following the second season’s apparent conclusion. A third season seemed inevitable, though the reported season suffered some dramatic changes.

The third season was directed by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, who went on to direct the recent adaptation of Pet Sematary. This season was meant to be a reboot of the series as opposed to a continuation, with its episode length shortened to six. Rather than being a weekly series, the season was set to air over the course of three nights, with two episodes premiering each night.

Season Three was shot last year, though no solid details were confirmed regarding its release. Ultimately, last fall’s Harvey Weinstein scandal had a dramatic impact on Scream‘s fate.

After the producer was accused of a number incidents of sexual assault, The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy. With the company’s ownership over Scream, this posed a problem for the series and compromised its future.

Few details emerged about when and where the series would land, with star KeKe Palmer claiming back in March that it would debut “soon” and that it could see release by the spring. Obviously this didn’t happen, with no other details being confirmed about the series’ future.

Last August, it was revealed that Mary J. Blige would be starring in the third season. The confusing element about this announcement is that the series had seemingly been completed, which either meant Blige’s role was kept a secret or that she joined the cast to re-work the third season. Todd’s photos that confirm his involvement in Season Three could be another one of these reshoots or reveal that the previously-filmed episodes were scrapped completely so the series could start fresh.

Stay tuned for details about Scream: The TV Series‘ future.

What do you think the future holds for the TV show? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Instagram, tonytoddofficial]