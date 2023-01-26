Servant Clip Sees Julian Earning Some Unexpected Advice (Exclusive)

Since the first season of Servant, the events experienced by each character in the story has seen them being in need of some help, with a clip from this week's episode highlighting the support Rupert Grint's Julian earns from some unlikely sources. Between the overall events of Season 3 and the more recent experiences of Season 4, Julian and the rest of his family might need a bit more guidance in hopes of coping with the traumatic events they've undergone. You can check out an all-new clip from this week's Servant above before it premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Episode 3 of Season 4, entitled "Séance," is described, "Dorothy hires two live-in nurses to help speed up her recovery-and protect her from Leanne."

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Check out a new episode of Servant this Friday on Apple TV+. Season 4 is slated to be the final season of the series.

