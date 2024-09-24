Shaun of the Dead 20th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Has An Amazing Cover

(Photo: Shaun of the Dead 20th anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook )

We've seen a lot of fancy 4K Steelbook cases in our day, but the comic book-inspired design for the new Shaun of the Dead release has to be one of the best. This Steelbook release celebrates the 20th anniversary of the funniest horror movie ever made, and you can pick it up here at GRUV (20% discount using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout) and here on Amazon priced at $29.99. It's a limited edition release, so don't expect it to be available for long. According to GRUV, it will be released on December 3rd.

Note that a standard 4K Blu-ray is also available here at GRUV and here on Amazon, but it's definitely worth it to spend an extra $4 on the Steelbook in our opinion. Special features on the release include a Shaun of the Dead: 20 Bloody Years roundtable with director Edgar Wright and stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. There's also outtakes, deleted scenes, commentaries, casting tapes, Simon Pegg's video diary, zombie gallery, makeup tests, extended bits, Edgar and Simon's flip chart, a storyboard gallery, and more.

Will Shaun of the Dead Ever Get a Reboot?

"I mean, Universal owns it. If they choose to reboot it, then they can if they want I guess. Although Edgar and I would be incensed," Pegg revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Shaun of the Dead is incredibly personal. There's so much of us in that film. The whole joke of Ed and Shaun not being able to ever come out of The Winchester was real. That was about Nick and I, that was about our decision to just stay in a North London pub. Edgar was always in town. He was always in Soho, and he always wanted us to come into town and hang out at [London private members' club] The Groucho, and we never did. We always wanted to be in The Shepherds [pub]. My girlfriend, now my wife, was the same. She was like, 'Are we going to The Shepherds again?' That inspired that whole storyline."

He continued, "The whole thing with Shaun's mum, the stepdad, I had a problematic relationship with my stepfather. It was Edgar's idea to kill the mum. I couldn't believe it when he said that, but it was the best decision. There's so much of our own heart and soul in that film. If someone was to reboot it, it would be a cynical and exploitative exercise. I would hope that people are in love with our Shaun enough to resist a reboot. Gary King [Pegg's character in The World's End] as well, that was a lot about my own alcoholism. A really personal film."

How About a Sequel?

"I don't think so. I'm a big fan of sequels. Some of my favorite films are sequels. Empire Strikes Back Aliens. I'm in a couple of film franchises which repeat and reboot, and it's not that I decry sequels in any way, but I think some stories end. Some stories have a beginning, a middle and an end," Pegg told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you were to see Shaun again, if the zombies came back, there's just not a story to tell it. We'd have to reset everything that we created in Shaun of the Dead, the journey that Shaun goes on and completes. He becomes a new person, but we'd have to then dismantle that in order to give him a new arc. Why? The best thing we can do with cinema is to challenge people and get them to see things they haven't seen before and experience new things. Entertainment is the most overrated function of art."

The official synopsis reads: "There comes a day in every man's life when he has to get off the couch...and kill some zombies. When flesh-eating zombies are on the hunt for a bite to eat, it's up to slacker Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his best pal (Nick Frost) to save their friends and family from becoming the next entree."

"Get ready for a gut-busting, bone-mashing good time in the hilarious horror comedy, Shaun of the Dead. There comes a day in every man's life when he has to get off the couch...and kill some zombies. When flesh-eating zombies are on the hunt for a bite to eat, it's up to slacker Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his best pal (Nick Frost) to save their friends and family from becoming the next entree. Satisfy your bloodthirsty appetite with the movie that masters of horror and film critics alike are hailing as the funniest and scariest movie of the year. Novelist Stephen King gushes "it's a 10 on the fun meter and destined to be a cult classic" and Newsweek calls Shaun of the Dead "a bloody hoot!" It's a screamingly hilarious zomedy that will have you dying with laughter."

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film stars Pegg, Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Bill Nighy, Dylan Moran, Penelope Wilton, Jessica Stevenson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Rafe Spall.