Spirits Awaken in a Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House Clip (Exclusive)

Fact is always more fascinating than fiction, as proven time and time again in Travel Channel and discovery+'s Shock Docs series, which delivers audiences tales of terror that are ripped right out of the real world. The latest example of this is the upcoming installment Michigan Hell House, in which investigators Steve Shippy and Cindy Kaza aim to uncover the haunting history of the locale, as seen in the above clip from the event. Check out our exclusive clip from Shock Docs: Michigan Hell House above before the new investigation lands on discovery+ on Sunday, February 19th and premieres on the Travel Channel this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

"This is the most prolific, and ghastly haunting in American history... that you've never heard of," Shippy shared of the case with ComicBook.com. "I have been investigating this case for nearly a decade, ever since it came knocking for me. Nothing has been the same."

Kaza added, "This case was, truly, one of the most terrifying cases I've ever worked on. It is, by far, one of the most well-documented hauntings of the past century. It doesn't surprise me that it's taken this case so long to see the light of day because, sometimes, it may seem easier to leave certain skeletons in the closet. Steve and I quickly discovered that, even after all these years, there's no hiding from this haunting. I was honestly horrified by what we encountered."

In Michigan Hell House, Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy broke the case seven years ago after more than 40 years of silence. What he found was a living nightmare that rivals horror films like Amityville Horror and Poltergeist, but this house of hell is 100% real and just as terrifying. The story takes place in a farmhouse in the tiny village of Merrill, Michigan. From the summer of 1974 to the spring of 1975, the Pomeraning family endured relentless, bizarre, and violent paranormal phenomena. There was knocking, explosions, disembodied voices, even spontaneous combustion that ripped apart the home and the family living inside of it. With dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings, hundreds of police reports, and dozens of eyewitnesses, this case is arguably the most well-documented paranormal case in history. Yet, to this day, no one knows why this family was ravaged by an unseen, evil force. Was it a poltergeist? Demonic possession? Witchcraft? Now Shippy, along with world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza, armed with new evidence, will finally uncover the source of the evil that terrorized the Michigan Hell House.

