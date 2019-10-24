What to Watch on Shudder in November

If you’re a horror movie fan and don’t know what streaming service would give you the best blood for your buck, look no further than Shudder, which exclusively delivers genre movies and TV series. While other services might offer a handful of new releases or genre classics, Shudder puts the best mix of burgeoning talents, boundary-pushing stories, and classics right at your fingertips all year long. And just like those other streaming services, Shudder updates its content every month to make sure there’s always something new for you to watch and likely become a new go-to favorite for subscribers.

The upcoming month will see the debut of new exclusive films as well as a variety of classics joining the service, guaranteeing that no matter what type of horror film you like, Shudder has got you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see the choice selections for November!

Session 9 – Arriving November 1st

Tensions rise within an asbestos cleaning crew as they work in an abandoned mental hospital with a horrific past.

Debuting at a time when digital film was starting to become the norm and allow independent filmmakers opportunities they wouldn’t have had otherwise, Session 9 offers an intimate and claustrophobic descent into madness, with the look of the film immersing you in the events that are unfolding.

With the actual filming location of Danvers State Hospital having since been demolished, not only does the film offer a horrifying narrative, but also offers an inside look at what many considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world.

Trick ‘r Treat – Arriving November 1st

On the night when demons and tortured souls are free to walk the earth alongside mortal revelers, four tales of terror will make you laugh even while scaring you.

To some people, the Halloween season might come to an end once we head into November, but for horror fans, it’s a celebration that lasts all year. Whether you’ve never seen this anthology and need inspiration on how you’ll celebrate Halloween in the following year or you need something to help you recover from no longer seeing Halloween decorations up in your neighborhood, Trick ‘r Treat manages to fully immerse you in the holiday traditions over the course of its run time.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare – Arriving November 1st

Ten years after writer and director Wes Craven brought his personal nightmares to the movie screen as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, the horrifying child killer returns, stepping out of his celluloid world to haunt the life of the actress who first defeated him on film.

Craven’s final installment into his iconic franchise, the film managed to not only be an effective tale of terror, but also a fascinating exploration of the genre itself. Two years later, Craven would deliver audiences Scream, which managed to reimagine what was possible with the slasher genre, but it was New Nightmare that first hinted at metatextual themes.

Audition – Arriving November 4th

A man begins a relationship with a very deadly female killer in Takashi Miike’s ultra-gory masterpiece. Widower Aoyama falls for the radiant and mysterious Asami. But as he delves into her past, he learns her former acquaintances have either gone missing—or have missing limbs. Will he be next? If you haven’t seen it, be warned: when the needles come out, there’s no turning back.

Director Takashi Miike has proven himself a powerful force in the world of genre cinema, churning out dozens of ambitious efforts, though few of them are regarded as highly as Audition. The film manages to be one of his more accessible works, but also one of his most unsettling.

A Bluebird in My Heart [EXCLUSIVE] – Arriving November 14th

Danny, an ex-inmate in Belgium, is housebound in a small hotel with an electronic ankle bracelet as a condition for his parole. The hotel’s owner is more than willing to host former prisoners until they get back on their feet – she’s married to a convicted felon who is doing time and she knows how difficult it can be to re-enter society. She’s having a tough time raising on her own her daughter Clara, a diabolically beautiful teenager who is trying to get a bit too personal with Danny. He understands that the kid is looking for a father figure, but he has to help himself before he can help others. This hope for redemption is however soon shattered when Clara is assaulted, forcing Danny to face his old demons again.

Season of the Witch – Arriving November 18th

A bored, unhappy housewife takes up an interest in witchcraft after a chance encounter with an occult practitioner. Soon she finds herself drawn to the craft in ways that may be unlocking hidden powers—or perhaps is merely loosening her grip on reality. One of Romero’s most challenging, experimental works.

Romero is linked with the zombie genre, thanks to his accomplishments with the Night of the Living Dead, and other efforts like Martin and Creepshow, with Season of the Witch showcasing that Romero wasn’t beholden to one subgenre or even one type of “horror,” as it offers a much more existential interpretation of the genre.

Nekrotronic [EXCLUSIVE] – Arriving November 21st

An outrageous new horror-comedy from hell from the creators of Wyrmwood. Howard North, a down-on-his-luck sewage worker, gets dragged into a global conflict between the Nekromancers—a family of badass demon hunters—and Finnegan, an evil demon who absorbs people’s souls to increase her power. When Howard finds out the truth behind Finnegan’s past and her dark plans for the future, he teams up with his new friends to discover he is the ultimate Nekromancer, the only one with the power to defeat her and save the world.

With Wyrmwood being one of the most ambitious zombie movies in recent years, we expect Nekrotronic to similarly deliver audiences an exciting wild ride.