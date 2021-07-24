Slasher: Flesh & Blood First Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2021

✖

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel, Shudder has revealed the full trailer for their all-new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood. The all-new eight episode season of the horror anthology will premiere on Shudder on Thursday, August 12, and sees a wealthy family in the crosshairs of a killer. The new season, its fourth, is described as follows by the streamer: "Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up." Check out the trailer below!

Legendary horror filmmaker David Cronenberg (The Brood, The Fly, and Scanners) will lead the cast of the new season, starring alongside alongside cast members from past Slasher anthologies, in brand new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder, and legacy,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler shared when news emerged of the series. "We’re incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that’s to come. Shudder members won’t want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.”

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, Slasher: Flesh & Blood is executive produced by Aaron Martin, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, David Ozer, Thomas P. Vitale, David Nagelber, Tim Rouhana and Showrunner Ian Carpenter, with Adam MacDonald directing. Slasher: Flesh & Blood is produced in association with the Rogers Cable Network Fund.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood will stream on Shudder in the US,UK/Ireland and Australia/New Zealand on August 12 with its first two episodes and new episodes releasing weekly afterward.