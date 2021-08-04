Slumber Party Massacre Reboot Art Reveals the Driller Killer

✖

SYFY has released an official image from the upcoming reboot of Slumber Party Massacre -- and it already gives a first look at the Driller Killer at the heart of the movie's horror. The original film centered on a slumber party that got crashed by an escaped serial killer wielding a huge drill. The movie got mixed reviews, but made enough money to become a cult classic and earn a pair of sequels -- Slumber Party Massacre II and Slumber Party Massacre III, which came out in 1987 and 1990, respectively. The "Massacre" brand also spawned The Sorority House Massacre, which also got two sequels, between 1986 and 1990.

Shout! Studios, the folks behind the Soska Sisters' remake of David Cronenberg's Rabid in 2019, are underwriting this remake of the Roger Corman schlock classic. The new film is directed by The Banana Splits Movie helmer Danishka Esterhazy. Before Shout! Studios launched the production, Shout! Factory (under their horror imprint label Scream Factory) released the original Slumber Party Massacre on Blu-ray for the first time on March 18, 2014. On January 28, 2020, they re-released the Blu-ray in a limited edition steelbook with new bonus features.

Per Bloody DIsgusting, who debuted the poster the new synopsis is equally short and to the point: "A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a power drill-wielding psychopath disrupts the fun."

In an inspired turn of phrase, the tagline for the new movie is "You know the drill!"

The new movie will star Hannah Gonera (Spell), Frances Sholto-Douglas (Black Mirror), Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor (Searchers, Blood Drive), and Reze-Tiana Wessels.

Esterhazy directed the film from a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly of Ash vs Evil Dead and Leprechaun Returns fame. The film is set to debut this fall on Syfy.