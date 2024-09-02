Smile 2 Brings the Creeps With Bloody New Poster

The last thing you’ll see is a bloody smile in a new poster for Smile 2. The new horror franchise from Paramount Pictures is back for a second installment with Parker Finn behind the camera, and is looking to terrorize audiences once again. After the success of 2022’s Smile, Paramount greenlit a sequel that brings in some new blood and a few familiar faces, with Naomi Scott headlining the Smile 2 cast. With an October release date on the horizon, it’s time to get a new look at Smile 2 via a newly released poster that is certified to leave you creeped out.

“It’s the last thing you’ll see. New trailer for #Smile2 debuts TOMORROW. #SmileMovie,” a post from the official Smile Movie account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. The poster features a white background with blood-stained font that reads, “It’s the last thing you’ll see.” A blood-dripped smile is in the center of the poster with Naomi’s Scott’s frightened eyes inside the smile. The blood dripping forms small hands that appear to be reaching out to the audience.

Smile 2 runtime revealed

There’s a new report that the runtime for Smile 2 will be 2 hours and 1 minute, not including credits, making it just slightly longer than its 2022 predecessor. Director Parker Finn previously told ComicBook that he never expected Smile to become a franchise and was surprised when the first film became a hit, leading to the possibility of a sequel.

“I made Smile to, of course, be self-contained, tell its whole own story,” Finn said in 2022. “I didn’t think in a million years that there would be such a demand for a sequel. But having said that, I think there are definitely things inside of the film that remain purposefully unexplored that would be very exciting to dive into, and also things that I didn’t get a chance to do on the first one for either budget constraints or if it didn’t quite fit in the story that I think would be really exciting.”

He continued, “I still feel that I never want to overtly just repeat myself or do the same thing I just did, but I think that there could be a really exciting way for there to be more in the world of Smile, but something very unexpected and surprising for an audience with a lot of tricks up its sleeves.”

What is Smile 2 about?

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Sky is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Directed by Parker Finn, Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Dylan Gelula, Raul Castillo, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. The movie opens in theaters on October 18th.