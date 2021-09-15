Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Join Forces for Halloween Baking Competition Series From Peacock and BuzzFeed

The unlikely duo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are uniting once again for an all-new experience, with Peacock and BuzzFeed confirming that fans can expect Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween arriving on Thursday, October 21st. The new special will pit a number of challengers against one another in hopes of impressing the judges with not only how tasty their creations will be, but also how well they embrace the spirit of the spooky season. The one-hour Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween special is set to be debuting on Peacock on Thursday, October 21st.

Per press release, “From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world’s largest digital food network, Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed is the first in a slate of original unscripted programming that includes multiple projects in active development across celebrity, pop culture, games, and pets.

“In Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween teams of three bakers, called ‘Scare Squads,’ are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs!

“Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

“Trios of the country’s most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party.

“Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves, and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody, and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers.”

The one-hour Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween special is set to land on Peacock on Thursday, October 21st.

Will you be checking out the new special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!