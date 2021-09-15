Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Loungefly Backpacks and Pins Are Here

With Halloween 2021 right around the corner, Loungefly has released some spooky exclusives for Disney fans. The collection includes mini-backpacks featuring Devil Donald Duck and Frankenstein Mickey Mouse designs with glow-in-the-dark elements. There are also matching pin sets.

Both of Loungefly’s Disney Halloween backpacks feature a fun lining with matching Devil Donald Duck and Frankenstein Mickey Mouse themes. They also feature adjustable straps, a zippered front pocket, gold-colored hardware, embroidery, and the aforementioned glow-in-the-dark details. Pre-orders for both mini-backpacks are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $69.99 with a release date set for October.

The matching Loungefly enamel pins include Devil Donald Duck and a 3-pack of Mickey Mouse pins in Frankenstein, vampire, and mummy costumes. Like the backpacks, the pins also glow-in-the-dark! Again, they’re Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order here for $8.99 and $19.99 respectively.

If you’re looking for more Disney-themed Halloween merch, keep in mind that shopDisney’s Halloween Shop is open for business with new items based on Hocus Pocus, Star Wars, Marvel, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. Hot Topic has also debuted tons of new looks for The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus fans in recent months.

