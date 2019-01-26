‘Stan Against Evil’ Creator Confirms Cancellation

After three seasons, IFC has officially canceled Stan Against Evil, as confirmed by series creator Dana Gould.

“Stan Against Evil, I am sad to report, will not be returning for a fourth season,” Gould shared on his podcast The Dana Gould Hour. “It had a great run of three seasons. It’s not coming back. Will it show up in some other form on some other network someday? Maybe. But right now, as we like to say, it’s dead as Kelsey’s nuts.”

The series focused on a sheriff, Stan (John C. McGinley), who battled the forces of evil in a small New Hampshire town. Despite developing a passionate following, the series’ limited exposure on IFC seemingly never earned it the ratings necessary to continue the series.

“I’m very proud of the show and its fantastic cast: John McGinley, Janet Varney, Nate Mooney, Deborah Baker Jr., our great directors, Eban Schletter our great music person, Autonomous F/X, all the people that worked on the show,” Gould noted. “I’m leaving a lot of people out. This isn’t the official format for my thank you, but I thought everybody did a great job. The show’s on Hulu, you can enjoy it. It ain’t comin’ back anytime soon, but that is, as they say, showbiz, and I’m already working on some other cool crap that will hopefully come your way.”

As opposed to a horror-comedy series like Ash vs. Evil Dead, which came to a close after three seasons with fans knowing it would be the end, what makes the end of Stan Against Evil‘s cancellation frustrating is that the final episode left the door open for a number of new stories. However, Gould is confident about how he left the characters.

“It can play either way, and even if I knew going in that I was going to have a fourth season, which rarely if ever do, I would have ended it this way because I felt like the whole thing with 172 demons felt like, ‘Yep, we did it. It was a good trope, but let’s expand it and let’s do something different,’” Gould told ComicBook.com last year.

While we won’t be holding our breath waiting for the series to be picked up by another network, it’s possible a streaming platform could show interest in the series or that the adventures of Stan could continue in another medium.

Are you disappointed that the series has ended? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!