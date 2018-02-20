‘IT’ Movie: Pennywise Collectible Figures Revealed

Except in the case of the Child’s Play films, bringing home a pint-sized version of a famous horror icon is often the safest way to show your admiration for a film. Whether you’re a fan of the original 1990 mini-series or last year’s movie adaptation, NECA has created both a Tim Curry and a Bill Skarsgård version of Pennywise the Dancing Clown from IT. UPDATE: The figures are available to pre-order here.

Driving into city to kick off #ToyFair2018 officially. Show open at 9am. Let’s do this!! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/limiCwxXq7 — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) February 17, 2018

NECA first unveiled the 2017 version of the character to kick off this weekend’s Toy Fair, which is described, “Based on Bill Skarsgård’s portrayal of the nightmare-inducing clown, this 7” scale figure has been painstakingly detailed to be as accurate to Pennywise‘s ornate costume as possible. To recreate the most terrifying scenes from the movie, the fully articulated figure features three interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, red balloon and paper boat. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap.”

Knowing that the 1990 version of the character is just as beloved by horror fans, NECA also unveiled the Tim Curry-inspired version of the character.

The site describes, “Based on Tim Curry’s portrayal of the terrifying clown, this 7″ scale figure is faithful to his on-screen appearance and packed with detail and accessories. Pennywise is fully articulated and features a total of four interchangeable heads, plus alternate monster hands, noisemaker, bunch of balloons and paper boat. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap.”

Given the iconic presence of Curry’s character, Skarsgård had a difficult task ahead of him and had figuratively (and literally) big shoes to fill. The 1990 mini-series’ makeup designer, Bart Mixon, recently praised the new incarnation of the villain.

“It was cool. I’m certainly fond of mine, but I thought they did a nice job,” Mixon shared with House of Tortured Souls. “I did get to apply that one day for the promotional thing, and there were certainly some similarities to my makeup which probably couldn’t be avoided [with] it being a clown, but I thought it was different enough. I don’t envy [Bill] Skarsgård just having to follow Tim Curry. That must be a pretty daunting task for him, but yeah, I thought it was interesting as a makeup.”

Fans will next see Pennywise when the IT sequel lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

