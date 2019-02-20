New ‘Stranger Things’ Comic to Focus on One of Eleven’s Fellow Test Subjects

The second season of Stranger Things spent time exploring subjects that underwent the same experiments Eleven suffered through, with a new comic book series set to explore another one of the girl’s peers. Learn more about Stranger Things: SIX below before the series launches on May 29th.

Per press release, “Attention Stranger Things fans! Are you curious about the origins of Project MKUltra and Dr. Brenner’s Hawkins Laboratory? Writer Jody Houser (StarCraft, Orphan Black), penciller Edgar Salazar (Constantine, Smallville), inker Keith Champagne (JSA, Superboy), colorist Triona Farrell (Mech Cadet Yu, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and letterer Nate Piekos (Fight Club 3, Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows) are signed on to introduce us to the other subjects trapped in the Hawkins Laboratory in Stranger Things: SIX. Dark Horse and Netflix are excited to release Stranger Things: SIX, the first prequel comic series to the Netflix Original series with covers by Aleksi Bricolt, Kyle Lambert, and David Mack.

“Stranger Things: SIX follows Francine, a teenage girl with precognition. She’s struggled through a lifetime of exploitation: first by her parents, then by Dr. Brenner of Hawkins Laboratory. Dr. Brenner wants to harness her powers as well as those of the other gifted children that they hold captive at the lab. Wracked by increasingly disturbing visions, she sees an opportunity to change her life. But at what cost?

“Stranger Things: SIX #1 (of four) goes on sale May 29th and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Stranger Things Volume 1: The Other Side TPB goes on sale April 30th and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and TFAW, and at your local comic shop. On Saturday, May 4th fans can visit their local comic shop to pick up a copy of Dark Horse’s Free Comic Book Day Gold 2019 offering, which includes a Stranger Things story!”

Luckily for fans, there’s even more Stranger Things content on the horizon, as the third season will be debuting on Netflix this summer. Earlier this year, star Natalia Dyer teased similar things about the horrifying threats that will emerge in the new season.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier,” the actress shared with MTV News. “It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

Pick up Stranger Things: SIX on May 29th and watch Season Three of Stranger Things on July 4th.

Will you be picking up the new series? Let us know in the comments below