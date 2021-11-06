Stranger Things Day: Fans Celebrate Beloved Netflix Series Online

Stranger Things Day 2021 is off and running on social media. Netflix has a bunch of activities for fans to do online today. Twitter is especially crowded as people get in to see that Stranger Things 4 trailer that dropped today. Will Byers is still in Hawkins, but fans were surprised to see California make an appearance in the teaser. It’s been a long wait for the next season of the Netflix smash-hit. The Dufner Brothers have been hard at work on this season of Stranger Things. They have been filming with the cast for months and months now. Even though the pandemic, the work has continued. That’s what makes this Stranger Things Day so special for so many in the community. It seems like you’re finally getting close to something that has only been hinted at for so long.

Here’s the full rundown of Saturday’s events:

Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

7am PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location.

9am PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

1pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

2pm PT: It’s a “How We Stranger Things Day” spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

4pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

Producer Shawn Levy talked about the journey to this point earlier this year with THR. “I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he explained. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Are you excited for Stranger Things Day? Let us know down in the comments!

