New Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Fans have been waiting on the new season of Stranger Things for nearly two-and-a-half years, and the wait is going to go on just a little bit longer. Season 4 of the beloved sci-fi series is arriving at some point in 2022, though the exact timing still hasn’t been revealed. Fortunately, everyone waiting patiently (and not so patiently) for more Stranger Things was given a taste of what’s to come, some actual footage from Season 4 to hold us over while we wait.

During Netflix’s , the streaming service unveiled a new teaser for Stranger Things 4. The three previous teasers have been incredibly cryptic, hinting at locations from the upcoming season without ever showing too much. This new teaser confirms that some of the season will take place in California, but it also actually shows off some footage. Take a look!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the teaser, Eleven is writing a letter to Mike, who is still back in Hawkins, Indiana. She’s living in California with Will Byers and the rest of his family, following their move away from Hawkins at the end of Season 3. She mentions in the letter that she’s counting down the days until Spring Break, because that’s when they’ll be able to see each other again. While there isn’t a firm release date for Stranger Things 4 just yet, this teaser makes it seem as though a spring release is on the horizon.

There has always been a long wait between seasons of Stranger Things, but this one has been much longer than usual. A lot of that has to do with the pandemic that occurred in the real world since Season 3 was released. According to producer Shawn Levy, Season 4 is also the show’s most ambitious, so it was going to take a little longer no matter what.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR earlier this year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

What do you think of the new Stranger Things teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments!