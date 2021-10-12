Stranger Things Season 4 Star Says It’s Really Messed Up

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard says that Stranger Things 4 is going to be “really messed up.” The actor sat down with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Ghostbusters Afterlife and the beloved Netflix show. Season 3 of Stranger Things left things in a precarious position for both the Hawkins kids and the adults that have been helping them navigate the perilous supernatural events in and around the town. Fallon asked Wolfhard about the Dufner Brothers’ directing the series. The star responded with a bunch of gratitude to the duo for remaining committed to the show. When you think about how many years Netflix has been airing this series, it would be easy to see some parties become disengage. (Fans have quickly pointed to that last season of Game of Thrones as the ultimate example.) The fire is still there and now Wolfhard has people suspecting the worse when things get going on the streaming giant.

“What I can say is that we just did literally 300 days, we just finished shooting and it was Day 300,” he revealed before being asked about the Dufner Brothers, “Yeah. Like, I’m so glad they still care, ’cause, you know, if a show runs for that long, the creators stop caring. They cash in. And they really still care. The show is going to be really messed up this season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At New York Comic Con last week, David Harbour spoke about the series. He also likened Stranger Things to LOST.

“There are these storylines… one of which is me in Russia, which you’ve seen with From Russia With Love,” Harbour laughed when asked about his status in a Russian prison during the series. “Hopper-trying-to-get-home-to-his-family element to it, which is really incredible.” he expanded, “I think I have the best storyline … And then you’ll see a lot more layers about Eleven and Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back. And then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates.”

“What we’re trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don’t have an end game like, some of us thought about, that show LOST. ‘What happened to the polar bear?!’ … We’re trying to draw in, so the [elements of the story line] starts to come to a head and becomes a complete piece.” He continued, “Season 4 lays a lot of pipe for that.”

What are you looking forward to most in Stanger Things Season 4? Let us know in the comments!