Netflix Reveals Stranger Things Day 2021 Schedule & Details

We still don’t know exactly when Stranger Things will be returning for its highly anticipated fourth season, but Netflix is keeping the wait entertaining with an annual celebration of the popular sci-fi series. November 6, 1983 was the day Will Byers first went missing in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, kicking off the events of Stranger Things. Now, November 6th marks Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has plenty of plans for this year’s event.

On Friday morning, Netflix revealed the complete schedule for Stranger Things Day 2021, which will take place online throughout the day on Saturday. Things kick off at midnight on the West Coast when the various Stranger Things social media accounts begin celebrating. The rest of the day is filled with news about the locations of Season 4, the upcoming episode titles, new products, and a look at the changes coming to the main characters.

Here’s the full rundown of Saturday’s events:

Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

7am PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location.

9am PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

1pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

2pm PT: It’s a “How We Stranger Things Day” spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

4pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.



In addition to the online events throughout the day, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things with some new merchandise. The official Netflix Shop will be launching some new collectibles and apparel, as well as limited edition cereals from General Mills. There will also be a Hawkins High apparel campaign from Champion and some collectibles from Funko, Bandai, and more. Retailers carrying new products include Walmart, Target, Amazon, Foot Locker, Snipes, and Zalando.

Are you looking forward to this year’s Stranger Things Day celebration from Netflix? Let us know in the comments!