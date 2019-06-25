Eggo Goes Retro With Stranger Things Promotion

Netflix is going all-in on the cross-promotion for the upcoming third installment of Stranger Things, and playing very heavily on the nostalgia of fans. There are Stranger Things ice cream flavors at Baskin Robbins, Coca-Cola is bringing back New Coke for a limited time, and now Eggo is trying its best to get in on the action. This week, Eggo announced a new, retro-inspired campaign to coincide with the release of Stranger Things 3 on July 4th.

The Eggo social media channels have been teasing a mysterious promotion over the last few days or so, alluding to something happening in the Upside Down. Now, they’ve officially announced a limited edition release of waffles that come in the same box the company packaged its products in back in 1985.

Ahead of the 4th of July, you can purchase the limited edition Eggos from AmazonFresh. That’s the only place where they will be available for the next week or so. However, after the holiday is over, you can find the limited edition boxes in select stores while supplied last.

Here’s the info shared directly from the Eggo website:

“Stock up for the big 4th of July bash 1985-style. Order the Limited Edition 1985 Ego Box from AmazonFresh now while you still can! After the 4th of July, keep the retro Eggo celebration going. Hunt for the rare Limited Edition Eggo Boxes in select stores across the US, beginning in July, while supplies last.”

There’s no telling at this point exactly how many boxes of these Eggos will be produced, or which stores will be carrying them. But it does seem as though they will be difficult to find. If you try to get them ahead of time from AmazonFresh, remember that not every area in the country has that option available, so you may not be able to order any.

With one more week to go, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other partnerships coming from Netflix and various other companies. Stranger Things is a guaranteed cash cow, and everyone wants in on a piece of the action.

All eight episodes of Stranger Things 3 will debut on Netflix on July 4th.