‘Stranger Things’ Stars Talk the Tone of Season Three

Stranger Things has become a pop culture powerhouse, with the Netflix series’ blend of humor, horror, and nostalgia appealing to millions of fans around the world. Season Three of the series is currently filming, with the series’ stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp teasing that there are plenty more laughs and frights coming to fans when the season debuts next year.

“Season One, I feel like, was more playful,” Schnapp shared with Variety at a Netflix event over the weekend. “Season Two was a lot darker. And then Season Three does really well blending them together, and that’s what I love about it.”

Fans of Brown’s character Eleven were somewhat disappointed with Season Two, as that storyline saw the character mostly isolated from the rest of the group, depriving fans of the friendship dynamics they had come to love. Despite that disappointment, Brown embraced the new acting challenges and used those experiences to help motivate her approach to the character.

“It’s a beautiful storyline for Eleven this season,” Brown confirmed. “It’s really a coming of age for her and understanding what being a normal teenage girl is.”

One of the most divisive episodes of Season Two saw Brown becoming the focal point of the entire narrative, exploring her all-new relationships outside of the familiar Hawkins, Indiana. Audiences shouldn’t expect that much separation in the new season, though these experiences could create even more effective interactions in Season Three.

“I found another side of my acting that I didn’t know about,” Brown noted during the panel. “I found techniques on how to cry and how to get angry, and I learned so much from Eleven, from those episodes of being isolated, that when I’m back Season Three, things happen — stranger things happen. I’m just saying I use that style of acting now and my method of acting for Season Three.”

This upcoming season will also see a return to form of the debut season, consisting of eight episodes instead of Season Two’s nine episodes.

No release date has been announced, though we expect Season Three to debut in early-2019. Seasons One and Two are streaming on Netflix now.

