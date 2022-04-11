Stranger Things Releases Cryptic Season 4 Countdown Teaser

The countdown to Season 4 of Stranger Things is upon us, with the hit Netflix series dropping a cryptic teaser counting down to a special reveal tomorrow. Fans have been forced to wait nearly three years since the last installment of Stranger Things, which means anticipation is at a fever pitch. The streamer is adding to the excitement with the release of a 24-countdown clock video for fans to speculate about, and if you’re a super fan you may even find some helpful clues to what’s going to be announced in 24 hours.

The most notable items in the countdown teaser are an old-school clock and the spooky sound effects blaring off in the background. The locations of the different clocks appear to change, even though they all show up in populated shopping centers. Spectators can be seen walking around and even staring at the clock, while also going about their busy days. The clock hands may also be a clue.

Speaking in an episode of the Netflix podcast Present Company With Krista Smith, series creators the Duffer brothers spoke about the fan expectations and also confirmed that some of the fan theories have actually been correct. “I think they’ll be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time,” Ross Duffer said, revealing that some theories online have been “startlingly” accurate. “I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information.”

The only known information on the new season of Stranger Things is it will kick off six months after the events of Season 3, with the main cast split up at different locations. While much of the cast remains in Hawkins, Indiana, the Byers family and Eleven have moved off to California. Also, Chief Hopper is stuck in the wintery cold of Russia. Given all of that information, it’s impressive that fans could figure out what’s happening.

When announcing the premiere date for Stranger Things 4, Netflix confirmed a first for the series, revealing that the fourth season will be split into two volumes of episodes. The first batch of these will be released on May 27th with Part II of the season arriving on July 1. The streamer also used its time in making this announcement to confirm that the series will officially wrap up with its fifth season.

