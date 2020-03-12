Netflix Exec Promises Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be “Bigger and Bolder” Than Ever

With each season of Stranger Things, the scope of the adventure and excitement grows in size, with one Netflix exec promising that this trend will continue and that Season Four will deliver one of the biggest stories the series has seen since its debut. All three seasons of the series have unfolded in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, though the size of the threats each season continue to grow, with the last season finale confirming that some characters would even be leaving the town. The first teaser for the new season opened up the world even further by showing that David Harbour’s Chief Hopper finds himself as a Russian prisoner.

“Season Four is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever,” Netflix’s VP Physical Production Momita SenGupta recently shared, per Deadline. “So this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta.”

The conclusion of the last season left fans wondering if we were really saying goodbye to Harbour’s Hopper, having to settle merely for a tease during the finale’s mid-credits sequence that the “American” could still be alive, with our fears that Hopper had died being assuaged when the first Season Four teaser debuted last month.

Last January, Harbour claimed that even he was unaware of whether or not his character would return.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted to TheWrap. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

The creators kept such a tight lid on the events of the new season that Harbour didn’t even know if he could appear in Season Four as a small cameo.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

