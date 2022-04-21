Stranger Things 4 Episodic Budget Reportedly Double Final Season of Game of Thrones

Netflix recently revealed an incredible first look at Stranger Things 4 with a brand new trailer that gives us more questions than answers. The series looks as stunning as it usually does, and it seems that that was due to one key factor. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix paid big bucks for the fourth season of the series as its budget rivals that of the final season of Game of Thrones. The outlet reveals that each episode costs the streamer $30 million compared to Game of Thrones‘ $15 million an episode.

There’s normally a long wait in between seasons of Stranger Things, but the wait in between season 3 and 4 has been longer than usual. You would think that it would be because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it turns out that isn’t the case. Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy previously detailed the reasoning behind the lengthy period between the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things and the conclusion of the third. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Levy stated that it was always going to be a long wait despite COVID-19 precautions to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR earlier this year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two different parts. Five episodes are arriving on May 27th, followed by four additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, there will be one final installment before Stranger Things officially comes to an end.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we’re in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

What do you think about Stranger Things 4’s budget? Does that number shock you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!