Stranger Things Season 4 Unveils New Netflix Logo

✖

The release of Season 4 – Volume 1 of Stranger Things understandably brought with it a lot of excitement, as fans were given seven extended episodes to further explore the adventures of Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down, but the debut of the new episodes also brought with it some big changes for Netflix. Previous seasons and a majority of other Netflix originals open up with a relatively generic Netflix logo, yet in honor of the new season, the opening features a much spookier logo that feels like it's a part of the Upside Down, including ominous creature sounds and booming thunder.

Season 4 is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Ahead of the release of Season 4, creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased that the Upside Down would play a much more prominent role in the narrative than in previous seasons, which could explain why, before the episodes even start, viewers get a taste of the terror of the Upside Down.

"We didn't get to go into the Upside Down in last season at all due to the narrative," Ross confirmed with IGN. "And this season, we wanted to really go in there and spend some time there. So that's something we're super excited about this season. I mean, we spend more time in the Upside Down than any other season. It's not even close."

Not only do we spend more time in the Upside Down in this season, but for those who have consumed the seven episodes, they know that the events of this season shed new light on the dimension, which includes learning of how the very first portal to the realm was opened in Hawkins, Indiana. With two more episodes to go in this season, it's unknown if we'll get more answers about the Upside Down, or if the Duffer brothers will wait until Season 5 to answer these mysteries.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 is out now on Netflix. Volume 2 premieres on July 1st.

What did you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!