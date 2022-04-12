New Stranger Things Season 4 Photos From Trailer Reveal Episodes





Stranger Things 4 images have revealed when some of the moments from the stunning trailer happen in this season. Erik Davis from Fandango discovered that there were some clues hidden in the image data. Apparently, the monster at the end is actually from Episode 2 of the season. A lot of this stuff is from the first episode, which should delight fans as they will be walking in fresh for a lot of this. People had been wondering how exactly the show would approach this ending after so much time off after the Starcourt season. However, it looks like Stranger Things 4 is getting divided up both physically and thematically. Four different locales will end up playing a role in this confrontation. The Hawkins kids have gone their separate ways and will need to find their way back together to address the coming threat. Horror is getting ratcheted up and viewers need to be ready for the emotional return of a massive Netflix hit.

Prepare your hearts, because Matt Duffer told Deadline that answers are coming. “We didn’t know how big the season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season,” he said. “Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

Here are new images from that #StrangerThings4 trailer, but with a twist! Some of the file names tell you the episode. For example, that monster at the end of the trailer is apparently a shot from episode 2. The Winona image & the one of the three boys is from episode 1. pic.twitter.com/cpQt2jiEwl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 12, 2022

The Duffers set the Internet on fire earlier this year when they announced that Season 5 would be the end of Stranger Things. All things must come to an end and this is the beginning of the descent.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers mused. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the also mentioned. “But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

