New Stranger Things Season 4 Photos Bring Back Beloved Characters

The first teaser for Season 4 of Stranger Things debuted last year and offered audiences our first looks at the upcoming adventure, with that teaser leaning more heavily into the action-packed elements of the new episodes. Luckily, Netflix has unveiled a number of new images from Season 4, which deliver glimpses of a number of beloved characters who were absent from that teaser, while these new photos also introduce us to some new figures from the upcoming season. Check out the new images from Season 4 of Stranger Things below before the first part of the season debuts on Netflix on May 27th.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27th.

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Stranger Things Season 4 Image Preview

Season 4 of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!