Stranger Things Star Is Hoping for Revenge in Season 5

Over the course of the first three seasons of Stranger Things, our beloved heroes have largely managed to survive their encounters with the deadly threats of the Upside Down, often prevailing with a hopeful outlook for the future. Season 4 of the series, however, delivered one of its most brutal attacks seen in the series, which could bring some major changes to the status quo in Season 5. Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin recently recalled how the events of the season will take a major toll on the character and likely see him embracing a more passionate goal for the series' final season. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Stranger Things Season 4

In the season finale, our heroes manage to thwart Vecna, but not before he can unleash a brutal attack on Max (Sadie Sink), leaving her with broken bones, blinded, and unresponsive in a coma. Given Lucas' feelings for Max, McLaughlin thinks Lucas will have a score to settle with the otherworldly threat.

"Personally, I would love to see Lucas have a revenge arc this season. You've really seen him go through something, and I would love for him to kind of have a chip on his shoulder," McLaughlin shared with Variety. "Where we left off Lucas, I don't think he's gonna be jumping into Season 5 doing jumping jacks, jumping in the air like, 'Yeah, I'm all good! It's "Stranger Things!"'"

Funnily enough, McLaughlin isn't the only performer on the show who thinks they'll be desperate for revenge, as Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower shared a similar sentiment about what he thinks Vecna will be seeking in Season 5.

"He's pissed. If you thought he wasn't pissed before, he's pissed now," the actor shared with Bloody Disgusting. "Yeah, the vengeance, if it were me, on a personal level, if somebody did that to me, I'm coming for you."

Whatever is in store for the characters, audiences have quite a wait ahead of them before they find out what happens to them in Season 5. Star David Harbour previously teased that he thinks the final season will be written this year to start shooting in 2023, ultimately debuting on Netflix sometime in 2024.

