Stranger Things Fan Edits Season 4 Into A Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot Trailer

Netflix wrapped up the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things this weekend, with the final two episodes going live on the streaming service. The series is the biggest option that Netflix has to offer and it's definitely become an event series that's as big as Game of Thrones. Stranger Things is known for its more horrific elements, but the creators of the series have certainly upped the ante this time around. Fans have been loving the horrific elements of the fourth season as some have even created some cool concepts with the released footage. One Stranger Things fan thinks that the series has some elements from A Nightmare on Elm Street and even created a cool video on how a reboot could look. You can check out the footage below.

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things 4 was split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes hit the streaming service last month, and was followed by two additional episodes this past weekend. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

