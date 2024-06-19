Stranger Things Star Teases "Completely Insane" and "Out of Control" Season 5

The fifth season of Stranger Things is currently in production in Atlanta, and the show's cast has teased a lot of excitement and big things for the show's final season. There has been a lot of speculation about the show's ending, and while fans have no idea how things will wrap up for their favorite teens in Hawkins, it sounds like the final episodes will be quite the wild ride. Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna) recently spoke to iHeart's I've Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario and teased the final season is going to be "completely insane."

"If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like, it's bonkers. It really, really is," Bower told the podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It's bigger. It's just completely insane. It's completely insane."

"It's just continually building," he added. "It's been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in season four. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me."

How Will Stranger Things End?

(Photo: David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) in Stranger Things Season 4. - Netflix)

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour told ComicBook last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year.