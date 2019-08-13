Third Tales From the Hood Movie Reportedly on the Way

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, horror film studios began to capitalize on the trend of anthologies, as they mirrored not only the short-form storytelling of horror comics but also the TV series The Twilight Zone. The format earned a renaissance in the ’80s, while the end of the decade saw the debut of Tales from the Crypt, a more R-rated TV series which made The Cryptkeeper a pop culture icon. In 1995, fans were given Tales from the Hood, a project which was clearly inspired by the Cryptkeeper’s tales, yet told from a more socially conscious perspective. While the film earned its first sequel last year, a new report claims another sequel is on the way.

Production Weekly, per Bloody Disgusting, notes that a third film aims to shoot this fall, likely for a release next year. Were it to follow the release strategy of last year’s sequel, the film will likely play the festival circuit before landing on home video.

In the 1995 original, a creepy mortician, Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III) tries to scare a drug-dealing teen named Stack and his two friends that he has trapped in his funeral home. The four urban-themed horror stories Simms tells center around themes and concepts such as police brutality, domestic abuse, racism and gang violence. Of course, being a horror film, things don’t work out so well for the three drug dealers. Turns out they’re not trapped in the funeral home, they’re dead and in Hell and the stories Simms – who is actually Satan himself – wove lead up to the reveal.

Last year’s sequel to the groundbreaking original film Tales from the Hood reunited Executive Producer Spike Lee and writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott for an all-new gripping, horrifying, and oftentimes devilishly comical anthology. This next installment kept viewers on the edge of their seats, as they coursed through several stories that explore socially relevant topics from the past and present. Keith David took on the role of the mortician from Williams, though no details about the new film’s cast have been released.

One of the joys of anthology films is they allow filmmakers to explore a number of different classic horror tropes, all while finding a unifying theme that all likely relate to the viewer.

