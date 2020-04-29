First Official Terrifier 2 Photo Released

The sequel to Terrifier completed a majority of its principal photography, with the filmmakers having previously shared behind-the-scenes images from the endeavor, though the film's Facebook page has shared the first official look at the highly anticipated sequel. While fans are largely looking forward to seeing the return of the villainous Art the Clown, the image instead offers us a look at newcomer Lauren LaVera in the film. The post also confirmed that the time spent in quarantine will allow the filmmaking team to prep for the final days of production while also hinting that fans could potentially expect a teaser soon.

The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

The original 2016 film earned a limited release, though it was its debut on various streaming platforms that introduced it to larger audiences. As evidenced by the success of IT in 2017, horror fans were happy to check out tales of terror featuring clowns, with Terrifier reaping the rewards of the Pennywise's newfound popularity.

To help confirm interest in the follow-up film from fans, in addition to making an impressive sequence possible, the filmmakers launched a crowdfunding campaign to aid the film's production. The campaign set a goal of $50,00 and earned twice that amount in just its first 24 hours. In addition to using the funds for an impressive sequence, the campaign teased that additional funds would go towards the casting of a horror icon, which was revealed to be Sleepaway Camp star Felissa Rose.

"Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot," director Damien Leone detailed of the scene in question in the campaign. "Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We're aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie...meets David Lynch...meets Maniac....just sayin'."

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2.

