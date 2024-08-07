The Babadook Returning to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

Back in 2014, Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook marked one of the most significant horror releases at film festivals, a reign that started at that year’s Sundance Film Festival and continued all year. While horror movies like Annabelle and Ouija were the top earners of the year, The Babadook didn’t make as significant of a financial impact on audiences, though as time went by, more fans were able to discover the experience on home video to make the titular figure a defining 2010’s movie monster. In honor of the film’s tenth anniversary, The Babadook is headed back to theaters, potentially offering fans their first encounter with the movie on the big screen, with tickets going on sale on August 14th before its September 19th return.

IFC Films details, “In honor of the 10th anniversary of the iconic indie horror film The Babadook, IFC Films in partnership with Iconic Events Releasing will bring the modern classic back to theaters featuring an exclusive Q&A with writer/director Jennifer Kent.”

The movie is described, “Six years after the violent death of her husband, Amelia (Essie Davis) is at a loss. She struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6-year-old, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), a son she finds impossible to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. His hallucinations spiral out of control, he becomes more unpredictable and violent. Amelia, genuinely frightened by her son’s behavior, is forced to medicate him. But when Amelia begins to see glimpses of a sinister presence all around her, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may be real.”

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, The Babadook has nearly 250 reviews and has a score of 98% positive reactions, an extraordinary feat for any movie, let alone a horror movie. While the movie might have been overlooked by the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards recognized it for Best Original Screenplay, Best Direction, and Best Film.

Tickets for The Babadook go on sale on August 14th before it returns to theaters on September 19th.

