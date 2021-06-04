The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Gets Official Rating

✖

It's difficult to overstate the impact that filmmaker James Wan has had on the horror genre over the years, with his sense of dread and evocative imagery resulting in the first two The Conjuring films earning R ratings, despite being largely devoid of any blood or gore, with director Michael Chaves following in the footsteps of his predecessor, as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has earned an R rating. While some of the spinoffs from the core Conjuring franchise have skirted by with PG-13 ratings, The Devil Made Me Do It earned its rating for "terror, violence, and some disturbing images." The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.

This rating likely won't surprise longtime fans of the franchise, given how horrifying its previous installments have been, but Chaves recently detailed how he thinks this new film goes down even darker paths than seen anywhere else in the series.

“In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie,” Chaves confirmed with IGN. “I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, ‘This is the darkest Conjuring movie.’ It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."

The film's title relates to how the subject of the investigation claims the reason he murdered his landlord was due to being the target of a demonic possession, acting out under the otherworldly entity's encouragement as opposed to of his own volition.

“One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en,” Chaves teased of the new film. “We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, ‘It's Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe.’ And he knew that was like catnip for me.”

Chaves continued, "This is really taking the Warrens into uncharted places. Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we've done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film -- the scares, the Warrens, their relationship -- and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction.”

