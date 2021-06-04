First The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Photos Released

In the almost decade since The Conjuring was unleashed on audiences back in 2013, the franchise has become a dominating force of the horror world, with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It set to be the first sequel in the proper franchise since 2016's The Conjuring 2. Ahead of the release of the new film, IGN has shared the first photos from the upcoming adventure, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max this summer. While Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) last appeared in 2019's Annabelle Comes Home, this new installment marks their first significant return to the series since the previous sequel. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.

As the title of the new film implies, the upcoming sequel will focus on the 1981 case of the Warrens investigating a man who claimed that demonic possession forced him to kill his landlord, marking the first time such a defense was used in court.

Check out the first images from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It below before it hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4th.