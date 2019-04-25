The Curse of La Llorona Shares Avengers: Endgame Parody Poster Boasting Its Shorter Runtime

Warner Bros.’ Conjuring tie-in The Curse of La Llorona has become the latest in a long line of folks to parody the Avengers: Endgame character posters featuring the film’s “Avenge the fallen” tagline. In this case, an image of the titular character along with a caption, “Avenge the Children.” As an added bonus, Warner Bros. added on its Instagram account that the film was “half the time” of Avengers: Endgame, which weighs in at over 3 hours long. Of course, coming from Warner Bros. — who distributed New Line’s Lords of the Rings franchise — a joke about a movie being too long is…well, there are pots and kettles involved, so perhaps the less said, the better.

In face, Avengers: Endgame weighs in at 3 hours and 1 minute, which is 14 minutes less than the runtime of Titanic, which is the second-highest-grossing film of all time and was the highest-grossing for years. It was eventually displaced by Avatar, which has a shorter runtime than both Titanic and Endgame but is longer than most of the other top ten-grossing movies, including Avengers: Infinity War. All three of the Lord of the Rings movies are longer than Avengers: Endgame, with the Academy Award-winning Lord of the Rings: Return of the King weighing in at 200 minutes — longer than Titanic — for its theatrical cut.

One thing that might backfire here: are they really suggesting that a horror movie has only “twice the scares” of a PG-13-rated Marvel superhero film? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for many things, but an abundance of dark and terrifying moments is…really not among them. Anyway, it’s a fun idea and the latest twist on those ever-present Avengers: Endgame posters, released just in time to keep The Curse of Llorona on audience’s minds this weekend in case something…else…they might have planned to watch might be sold out or something.

When The Conjuring debuted back in 2013, it connected strongly with horror fans, thanks to its performances, stylish direction, and exploration of paranormal investigations based on the real-life case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the years since the series’ launch, fans have seen sequels, spinoffs, and spinoff prequels, in addition to anyone connected to the franchise behind the scenes finding success with other projects. This past weekend saw The Curse of La Llorona take the top spot at the box office, aided in no small part by it sharing some filmmakers with the Conjuring series. Director Michael Chaves recently noted that one scene was cut from the film which made a stronger connection to The Conjuring than what is seen in the theatrical cut.

The film currently features a scene in which Tony Amendola’s Father Perez makes mention of his experience with a demonic doll, the events of which were explored in the first Conjuring spinoff Annabelle. Chaves admitted that La Llorona also nearly featured a reference to the Warrens themselves.

“There was a lot of discussion about it,” Chavez shared with GameSpot about connecting the film to The Conjuring. “Father Perez does make a reference to other people who work for the church. There is actually a scene that was going to be at the end of the movie where at the very end of the film we shot Linda’s [Cardellini] character, who hands over the necklace to Raymond [Cruz’s character], you know, for safekeeping. And Raymond says that he knows someone who can keep it safe and that they’re on the East Coast and they handle this sort of thing.”

