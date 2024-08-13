Civil War Streaming Premiere Date Confirmed

The second-highest grossing movie in A24’s history as a studio is making its way to streaming next month. Civil War, from Ex Machina and Annihilation director Alex Garland, was a gamble for A24, as it stood alone as the indie studio’s most expensive production to-date. That gamble paid off when Civil War opened in theaters earlier this year, setting a record for the studio’s biggest opening weekend ever. Now, Civil War is looking to make waves with movie fans at home, as it prepares for its streaming debut on Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service has a streaming deal in place with A24, where it gets the first chance at streaming all of the studio’s theatrical releases. That deal continues with Civil War. It was announced on Tuesday that Garland’s latest film would begin streaming on Max September 13th. Aside from digital purchases or rentals, this marks the first time fans will be able to stream Civil War on a service.

Additionally, Civil War is just one of two new A24 hits that will land on Max’s streaming lineup in September. The same announcement from Max confirmed that it will also be landing I Saw the TV Glow next month. Jane Schoenbrun’s sophomore feature film has been one of 2024’s most critically acclaimed titles, and it will begin streaming on Max September 20th, one week after Civil War‘s streaming debut.

The two newest hits from A24 aren’t arriving on Max until September, but the streaming service has been adding new titles throughout the month of August. The first day of August actually saw dozens of films make their way to Max’s streaming roster, including Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, and How to Train Your Dragon.

You can check out the full lineup of Max's August 1st additions below.

