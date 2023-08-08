The Last Voyage of the Demeter Featurette Highlights Creepy Dracula Effects

Over more than 100 years of cinematic history, Dracula has been imagined in a variety of ways, but for the upcoming The Last Voyage of the Demeter, director André Øvredal wanted to put a new spin on the monster, making him much more horrific than previous incarnations. Given that a number of Dracula tales feature the character using his charm and looks to seduce victims, the upcoming movie focuses on a specific chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula in which the character travels overseas. To bring this journey to life, actor Javier Botet embraced a much more animalistic take on the villain. Check out a new featurette from The Last Voyage of the Demeter below before it lands in theaters on August 11th.

In addition to this new featurette being released, a new website has been launched that offers audiences an immersive experience in which they themselves can explore the nooks and crannies of the titular vessel.

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo -- fifty unmarked wooden crates -- from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

The film stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (IT films, Mama).

From DreamWorks Pictures and the producers of Zodiac and Black Swan, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by Norwegian horror virtuoso André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, Trollhunter), from a script by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters), and Zak Olkewicz (the upcoming Bullet Train), based on the chapter "The Captain's Log" of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The film is produced by Brad Fischer and by Oscar-nominated producer Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer for Phoenix Pictures and is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter lands in theaters on August 11th.

