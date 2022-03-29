The Munsters: Rob Zombie Offers New Look at Cast of Reboot

As fans wait for our first official looks at the upcoming The Munsters film from Rob Zombie, the filmmaker has taken to Instagram to show off a new behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation’s stars. There’s a number of reasons that horror fans are looking forward to the upcoming adventure, whether it be because of Zombie’s talents behind the camera or the built-in fans interested in all things Munsters after their decades of adventures, with even a behind-the-scenes look at the project building more excitement for the outing. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming The Munsters movie.

“It takes quite a team to keep these Munsters looking so fresh and camera ready from sunrise to sunset,” Zombie captioned the photo of the stars on the set of the film.

The photo shows off Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa “The Count” Munster. The film also stars Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, Jorge Garcia, and Sylvester McCoy.

In the decades since his directorial debut with 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, Zombie has pushed the boundaries of genre filmmaking and has never shied away from exploring grim and gruesome stories, which led fans to wonder what his approach would be toward a family-friendly series full of monsters. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the project would be rated PG for “macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language.”

Despite the excitement for the project, fans are still unaware of when or where the movie will debut. When its official rating was confirmed, it was revealed that the film was set to be distributed by Universal Home Entertainment, understandably sparking speculation that the project could be heading towards a streaming service like Peacock as opposed to earning a theatrical release.

Whenever or wherever the movie might be debuting, star Peterson shared her excitement about the project earlier this month.

“I had the best time with all of the actors that I was working with, and we had so much fun,” Peterson expressed to Variety. “The people there, the set, they built the house — oh, my God, it was just all magical. It was like The Munsters came alive. It was insane.”

She added, “Sheri is freaking adorable as Lily Munster. I see on social media people asking, ‘Why is Rob always casting her?’ Because she’s freaking good. I think she killed it and people will be really surprised and really like her character.”

Stay tuned for details on The Munsters reboot.

