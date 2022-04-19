The Northman Red Band Trailer Unleashes Mayhem

The plot of The Northman and its exploration of a tale of vengeance means that fans can surely expect some carnage, with the film’s new red band trailer offering glimpses of just how brutal the outing will be. Based solely on star Alexander Skarsgård’s impressive physique in the film, fans were wondering what sort of chaos would justify such a physical stature, with this new red band trailer teasing not only how he got into such shape, but how it allowed him to overcome even the most deadly of foes. Check out the red band trailer for The Northman below before it hits theaters on April 22nd.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Given the on-screen intensity, director Eggers expressed that, once the cameras weren’t rolling, some of that passion was hard to completely turn off.

“Nobody was method on this film. In my perfect world, everybody is happy, best friends, and very familial,” Eggers explained to IndieWire. “But the thing is, when it’s freezing cold and raining, and the wind’s blowing, and you’re on the side of a mountain, it’s tough and you need to stay focused. Sometimes, I think it takes a lot of tries to get the performance when you’re doing these long, unbroken takes. I’m just trying to get the scene, but I think that some of Alex’s performance is just because he wanted to wring my neck. That’s not any kind of calculated, sadistic directing technique. It’s just like, we had focus buzz, or the lens was fogged, or somebody slipped in the mud and the take wasn’t usable.”

He added, “In the scene where Berserkers need to transform human beings into beasts through shamanic ritual, we worked on it all night in the rain and then we had it. The adrenaline these guys had to do this over and over again was so sustained. Then we got it and it was like, ‘That’s a wrap, thanks everybody, go home, wonderful job.’ And then, as everybody’s getting in their cars on the way back to the trailer, taking off their stuff, we realized the lens was fogged on the good take. So we said, ‘You guys have to come back, put your wet stuff back on, and do it again.’ Alex was like, ‘You did that deliberately!’”

The Northman lands in theaters on April 22nd.

