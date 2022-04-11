The Northman Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

Robert Eggers’ latest is boasting a stellar score on Rotten Tomatoes. As the review embargo lifted for The Northman Monday, the review aggregator has been busy picking up reviews from critics around the world. The viking revenge flick is currently sitting at a 91-percent Fresh rating with 43 reviews counted. Through the reviews counted so far, just four are considered “Rotten.”

“A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style,” the site’s Critics Consensus reads.

ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh found himself amongst those with a favorable opinion of the feature, giving it a four-out-of-five star rating in his official review. According to Cavanaugh, the pic is grand in scope.

“The Northman fully delivers on its promise of Nordic mayhem, managing to satiate the most bloodthirsty of audiences, while Eggers uses all of the tools at his disposal to elevate the concept into a nightmarish epic of blood and busted skulls,” Cavanaugh says in his full review you can read here. “Even while making good on the premise’s promise, the film stumbles a bit when it attempts to offer more than that setup, yet by sticking to that narrative urgency, the experience strips the adventure of the other artifices that have dominated the genre.”

In earlier interviews, Eggers called the film one of his biggest to date.

“The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself,” Eggers revealed. “That’s been a challenge with the new movie…There’s many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots of the films.”

The Northman lands in theaters on April 22nd. You can currently catch Hawke in the first episode of Moon Knight on Disney+, and Dafoe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is being released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 12th.