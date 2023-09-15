The Nun Star Taissa Farmiga Calls Conjuring Spinoff One of Her Favorite Career Experiences

The Nun II is now playing in theaters, and the horror sequel is having a decent run at the box office, and it's getting better reviews than its predecessor. The film features the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and the actor recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to reflect on her time in The Conjuring franchise.

"I love The Nun," Farmiga shared with a smile. "I mean, I loved that whole experience. I think it's one of the performances that when I first watched it, I was so genuinely happy with the work that I did, and I saw all my prep work and I saw all of it go into my performance. And I'm very hard on myself, I'm a perfectionist, it's not something that's easy for me to say. And it felt so good to see something come out the way, you know, close to what you would imagine."

She continued, "I'll also say at that time period for like two and a half years so, between from the start of filming that to her when it premiered, I was dealing with health issues for that time, and so yes, when this movie was coming out I found out I had a parasite in my blood. I was feeling so emotionally so drained, I have didn't anything left to give physically, I was so weak and tired. But it was around the time that the premiere was there, and I was just so so happy, so it was funny to think I was so excited for this thing. I remember I was living in like Hollywood Hills near Franklin and Cahuenga in Los Angeles, and there's this wall where they put up all the movie posters and one day we drove by and it was half my face on every single poster. And of course, you go and you take your selfies."

"I was so in like into personal stuff that you forget that the world's still going and even though I was working through it. I don't know, The Nun was one of my most favorite experiences I ever, from filming to doing press," she explained.

What is The Nun II About?

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest-grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

The Nun II is now playing in theaters.