‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Helped Direct ‘The Nun’

In addition to directing Aquaman, bringing Swamp Thing to screens, and shepherding a popular franchise of horror films, it seems like James Wan has also found a way to add more hours to a day.

Either that or Wan just doesn’t sleep, as evidenced by his contributions to the upcoming Conjuring spinoff movie The Nun. Director Corin Hardy revealed that Wan helped on the production on the film, even stepping in as a director himself for some portions of the shoot.

“Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography,” Hardy told EW. “It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you’re always pushing for double what you really can afford, time- or budget-wise. I said, ‘I want to do all of this, but if we’re going to do it, we really need to run two units.’

“James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, ‘Anything I can do of service!’ It was like, ‘I really want to take you up on that.’ So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors.”

Hopefully Wan didn’t have as much of a terrifying time directing that Hardy did, who said he had an experience with spirits on the set.

“We were shooting in a real Romanian fortress… Everyone was a bit unnerved by it. Pitch dark tunnels you could get lost in,” Hardy told CinemaBlend. “Where I was situated, I had to be out of camera shot, so I was in one of these cells… I see these two guys from the crew, probably sound department, just sort of sitting back a little further in the dark. I said hi. I was focused on the film. I turned my back and sat with my back to these two guys. And I was watching the monitors.

“Half an hour later… I finally got the shot… I got up and turned to the two men and said, ‘Did you see that?’ And I turned around and… there was just no one in the room. And there hadn’t been anyone in there at all. There’s nowhere they could’ve come out of. I saw them on the way in. I just felt that they were there the whole time.”

The Nun premieres in theaters on September 7th.

