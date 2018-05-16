Trailer Debuts for New Vampire TV Series ‘The Passage’

The success of series like True Blood and The Vampire Diaries helped confirm audience interest in sordid stories about vampires, which the FOX network’s new series The Passage hopes to tap into. Check out a trailer for the all-new vampire show above.

“The Passage focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, Amy Bellafonte is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent Brad Wolgast is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project Noah. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, as he tries to protect her at any cost.”

The series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Fans of the horror genre might be excited by the new series, though they were delivered a double dose of bad news last week following the cancellations of both Lucifer and The Exorcist.

According to FOX chairman Gary Newman’s comments to Deadline, the decision to not renew Lucifer for a fourth season was “a ratings-based decision; we had very a successful late year with all four new dramas renewed.” He added, “We felt like performance-wise, we needed to make that change.”

What makes the cancellation all the more devastating is that the minds behind the show were so confident in getting another season that they ended Season 3 with a cliffhanger.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” showrunner Joe Henderson shared on Twitter. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

The Exorcist‘s two seasons might not have resulted in as massive of a following as Lucifer, yet show creator Jeremy Slater is still proud of the work he accomplished.

“I know it’s easy to get angry at Fox, but the reality is that we were the lowest-rated drama on any network and they still brought us back for a second season, because they loved the show. There are no bad guys in this scenario,” Slater shared on Twitter. “I was lucky enough to work with the greatest collection of writers, actors, artists, and crew that anyone could ask for. Our amazing fans supported us every step of the way. I made lifelong friends and 20 hours of pretty good television. That’s not a bad legacy at all.”

Stay tuned for details about The Passage.

