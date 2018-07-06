‘The Predator’ Reshoot Details Reveal Major Franchise Connections

Films often undergo reshoots in hopes of creating a more fulfilling final product once footage from production begins to take shape, yet audiences don’t always know how the finished film compares to the original vision. In the case of Shane Black’s The Predator, the film’s reshoots resulted in a delayed release date, with fans unaware of what changes were made. A recent screening of the film may have confirmed what is different in the finished film.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for The Predator.

According to AvP Galaxy and their sources, one major cut to the film was a variety of different Predator creatures that debuted in the film. One of the themes of the film, as evidenced by the trailer, is that DNA from a variety of species resulted in new forms of the extraterrestrial, though the new cut of the film has reportedly removed a majority of those monsters.

Additionally, the end of the film and the deaths of major characters have been altered, as was the showdown between the heroes and the “Upgrade Predator” that will serve as the main antagonist.

Earlier this year, star Keegan-Michael Key confirmed the changes to the film’s climax.

“We just finished [reshoots] last week, and just about three-quarters of the third act was rewritten,” the actor shared with CinemaBlend. “And Shane Black is… he’s just a consummate professional, and a consummate writer. He’s a wordsmith! It was a really, really exhilarating experience, and I think that he’s still one of our most vibrant writers of cinema.”

Another reported change is that the film now includes nods to previous chapters in the series. Weapons used in Predator 2 and Alien vs. Predator make appearances, while another character is shown grainy images of the creature that were lifted from moments during previous films.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14th.

Do the film's reshoots have you at all apprehensive about the final product?