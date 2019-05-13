The Purge 5 Release Date Revealed

The Purge series will be continuing with its fifth installment, and now we know when that untitled fourth sequel will be hitting theaters. The Purge 5 will reportedly be arriving in theaters in summer 2020, and it will have serious competition at the box office!

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have specifically slated The Purge 5 to open on July 10, 2020, which is the exact same release date as Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters sequel. That’s a risky date to set, as Ghostbusters is poised to be a major fan-service and family movie event.

We’ve known that The Purge 5 is coming – and thanks to series creator James DeMonaco, it will be the final chapter of the film series. Here’s what DeMonaco teased about the Purge 5‘s storyline, last fall:

“I have it in my head. I think I’m going to write it,” DeMonaco told EW. “I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The Purge series began with a small single-setting thriller set within a much larger high-concept premise of American violence. The sequels – The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year – fleshed out the implied socio-political messages of the first film, into full-on social commentary wrapped in a horror wrapper. Most recently, the prequel film The First Purge tied the series social commentary and horror concepts to the most pronounced parallels to modern social and political issues yet. If The Purge 5 is going to once again advance the present action of the films, then it’s anyone’s guess what DeMonaco’s inspiration for the final chapter will be.

It’s safe to say that these days, a lot of Americans may find the concepts of The Purge series to be almost too disturbingly close to reality to enjoy. With the country increasingly divided in opinion, and many of the social norms of politics and political authority veering into some frightening places, jokes about real-life purges have become less and less humorous and much more serious with every new installment of the franchise. That’s all to say: it’s probably good for DeMonaco to wrap this up before actual purges become a thing.

In addition to The Purge 5, USA Network’s Purge TV series has season 2 in the works.

The Purge 5 hits theaters on July 10, 2020.

