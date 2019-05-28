The Shining 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Live with a 15% Discount

Stanley Kubrick’s classic film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Shining is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD / Digital release – and soon. It will ship on October 1st, but pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a 15% discount. This is a must-have Blu-ray if we ever saw one – especially when you find out who did the remaster…

Indeed, the 4K remastering was overseen by none other than Steven Spielberg (and Stanley Kubrick’s former assistant Leon Vitali) using a new scan of the 35mm negative. The restored version is such a big deal that it even screened at Cannes on May 17th. The special features for the release are available below, but there isn’t anything new here. This is all about that sweet 4K upgrade.

Audio commentary by Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown and Stanley Kubrick biographer John Baxter

Video from the Overlook: Crafting The Shining: Enter the terrifying world of the Overlook Hotel as only Stanley Kubrick could envision it

The Visions of Stanley Kubrick: A detailed look at one of cinema’s greatest visual storytellers and his unique ability to move audiences through the magic of unforgettable images

The Making of The Shining: This cinema verite documentary offers a rare glimpse into the directing style of Stanley Kubrick as he interacts with stars Jack Nicholson, Shelly Duvall and others

Wendy Carlos, Composer: Composer Wendy Carlos reflects on working with complex auteur Stanley Kubrick and developing music scores for The Shining and A Clockwork Orange

Keep in mind that The Shining 4K UHD Blu-ray is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. In the meantime, you’ll lock in the current 15% discount in the event the price goes back up.

The synopsis for The Shining reads:

“Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes the winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer’s block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack’s writing goes nowhere and Danny’s visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel’s dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.”

